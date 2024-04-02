The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How the ABS now keeps closer tabs on us

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
April 3 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How much were prices rising in January at the time shadow treasurer Angus Taylor said inflation was "rampant"?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.