GPs warn vaccine fatigue could be behind flu season arriving early

"Complacency" and less people being vaccinated against influenza could be one of the reasons flu season is early this year, a general practitioner has said.
The number of flu patients Dr Niral Shah, at My GP Gungahlin, has treated in the last week has been higher than usual for this time of year. He said patients normally came to him with flu-like symptoms from May but that had changed to April this year.
"People are more like fatigued with vaccines," Dr Shah said. "The pickup of flu vaccine last year in particular in the practice was not as great as it was during COVID time. At that time, when we said we had 100 flu vaccines, they would run out in no time."
Dr Shah had also seen more flu patients in the summer months this year than in 2023. He noticed more people travelling to Europe and North America and said they could be bringing the flu back home.
Since 2022, flu season in some parts of the country has been coming "earlier than usual" especially in temperate areas, according to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).
The Australian Medical Association has also noted flu season beginning "a little bit earlier each year", group president Professor Steve Robson said.
"We know that across the course of the pandemic, Australians have been asked to consider having lots of vaccinations for COVID, and often [it's been] difficult to decipher advice about when and who is eligible for those vaccinations," he said.
"So there's a sense that Australians are sort of taking a deep breath, yet another vaccination.
"But it's really important to understand that influenza vaccination is simple. It is safe, it's very effective, and it's something that can protect the whole community at a time of great threat and great risk to a lot of vulnerable Australians."
Data from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance showed the number who received flu vaccines in March 2024 had dropped to 4056 from 6368 in March 2023.
Figures also showed the ACT had the highest vaccine uptake compared to other states and territories in 2023 for people aged five to 65 years old.
Dr Tony MacDermott is expecting an especially dangerous flu season because of the discovery of new COVID strains and subvariants like JN.1. The medical director at health insurance company BUPA encouraged people to get their flu shots before the end of May.
"We expect this year's flu season to be as dangerous as last year, especially in combination with new COVID-19 strains that have hit Australia already," he said.
"One of the easiest things you can do to protect yourself, your family and the community is to get a flu vaccine. This will also help take pressure off GPs and hospital emergency departments which are already under considerable pressure."
Dr Shah has urged Canberrans to get their flu vaccine in preparation for winter. He also stressed the importance of hand hygiene, wearing masks when sick and getting tested for COVID.
"It's important that they get vaccinated not only for themselves, but also for the community," he said.
The National Immunisation Program has recommended people get their influenza shot in April before the peak season begins.
