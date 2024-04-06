Dev Patel pulls no punches in violent revenge flick

At first, Kid's attempts to work his way up in a superficially swanky social club (it's about prostitutes and drugs) seem like a hustler's efforts to improve his lot in life: he goes from dishwasher to waiter to an assistant to the boss. But his real motive becomes clearer as the movie progresses. It's not his wife Kid seeks revenge for, nor a dog, like John Wick (though, perhaps in a nod to that movie, Kid keeps feeding a stray mutt). He's traumatised by the murder of his mother when he was young and he's ready to take revenge.