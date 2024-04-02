The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Italian Place Providore and Bottega closes the doors after four years

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 3 2024 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After four years of trading, the Italian Place Providore and Bottega is closing down. Owner Tony Lo Terzo suffered a massive stroke four weeks ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.