Forget a packed lunch, Matt Moran's sandwich shop is about to open

Don't worry about packing lunch for work on Thursday, Matt Moran's sandwich bar &Sando opens on April 4.
It's the first venue in Canberra for the leading restaurateur. The Italian steakhouse Compa is set to open on April 9. The venues are in the corner Bunda St space where L'Americano was, on the outside of the Canberra Centre.
To celebrate the opening of &Sando, Moran is offering free sandwiches to the first 50 people who show him a screenshot to prove they've signed up to the website.
It will be the first time Moran has opened a sandwich-focused venue and the first time he's tried the Canberra market.
"It's going to be a lot of fun ... I love a good sandwich, whether it's eating one at home or from one of the many great sandwich shops nearby. There has been a pretty big sandwich boom across Australia recently, and we look forward to bringing our own offer to the table," Moran said.
We've had a sneak peek at the menu. There's a range of pastries, including local vanilla and cardamom buns from Canberra's own Under Bakery, alongside burnt Basque cheesecake and flourless chocolate torte.
The sandwich list is elevated. Think tuna with capers, cornichon, mayo, butterleaf lettuce and avocado on sourdough, or a "Not so boring", ham, egg salad, cheddar and rocket baguette. Or maybe a "Chix schnitz" with tomato, cabbage slaw and provolone.
Nick Mathieson (ex Bistecca and Misc Parramatta) has been appointed head chef of Compa where bookings are now open.
Moran said Mathieson was an incredibly talented young chef who's worked in some of the top restaurants in Sydney, including Bistecca which is one of the best steakhouses in the city.
Mathieson said he was excited about the move to Canberra and to work with Moran who he has admired his whole career.
The Compa menu "is built on a simple but forgotten pairing: good food and good company", it says.
Alongside a selection of steak, available on and off the bone, there's a sides menu featuring simple chops with rosemary salt, to stone-roast portobello mushrooms with taleggio and thyme.
To start, think oysters with a merlot mignonette, burrata with eggplant agrodolce or salami from Moran's own family farm.
If steak isn't your thing, other mains include such things as whole Snowy River Trout or gnocchi con funghi with parmesan
"Canberra feels like it's a bit of a hot spot at the moment," Moran said when he announced the venture.
"It's a region I have been visiting for many years and I've been looking for opportunities in Canberra.
"I can't wait to open these two venues and have even more of a reason to spend time there."
In line with Moran's other restaurants, Compa and &Sando will focus on local, seasonal produce, while also including produce from Moran Family Farm, such as Black Angus and a selection of charcuterie cuts from the farm's Berkshire pigs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.