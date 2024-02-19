Matt Moran's Canberra move: two new restaurants to open in Civic

One of Australia's leading restaurateurs is making the move to Canberra, with Matt Moran opening two venues this autumn.
Italian steakhouse Compa will be the hero concept, while neighbouring sandwich bar, &Sando, is set to be an intimate and more casual venue. It will be the first time Moran has opened a sandwich-focused venue and the first time he's tried the Canberra market.
"Canberra feels like it's a bit of a hot spot at the moment," Moran says.
"It's a region I have been visiting for many years and I've been looking for opportunities in Canberra.
"I can't wait to open these two venues and have even more of a reason to spend time there."
Moran was in Canberra recently to inspect the site - it will take over the Bunda Street space where L'Americano is - and dined at several local venues including Such and Such and Raku, and he was very impressed.
"We ate out quite a bit over a few days, went to a couple of little bars, it's pretty impressive," he says.
"We're also talking to a couple of producers too, we were impressed with Lach Cutting from Under bakery and some others."
In line with Moran's other restaurants, Compa and &Sando will focus on local, seasonal produce with a simple ethos, good food and good company. The menus will showcase local ACT produce, while also including produce from Moran Family Farm including Black Angus and a selection of charcuterie cuts from the farm's Berkshire pigs.
The menu at Compa will hero beef and show off some of Australia's best producers including Westholme Wagyu and Brooklyn Valley, all cooked on the custom Montague grill. In addition to the strong showing of beef, the menu will include a range of pastas and an extensive list of sides including: cacio e pepe mac and cheese; sweet peas and Moran's famous mash.
Little sister concept &Sando will focus on sandwiches, with the full menu available for take-away. The deli-style sandwiches will be made from combinations of classic ingredients including salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, pickles and veg.
"&Sando will be my first sandwich shop," Moran says.
"It's going to be a lot of fun ... I love a good sandwich, whether it's eating one at home or from one of the many great sandwich shops nearby. There has been a pretty big sandwich boom across Australia recently, and we look forward to bringing our own offer to the table".
Compa and &Sando will have a mix of indoor and outdoor seating along Bunda St; Compa will have a total seating capacity of 116, while neighbouring &Sando will seat 18.
Studio A-N have designed the interiors, combining a sleek and considered restaurant with a fun and relaxed sandwich bar.
Moran's culinary career began more than 30 years ago as an apprentice at La Belle Helene, one of Sydney's best restaurants at the time. He quickly rose to the role of head chef before taking the helm at Manfredi. He then took an entrepreneurial path and today, he concentrates on overseeing the food and menus at his restaurants such as Aria, Chiswick, Chophouse and The Rockley Pub.
A fourth-generation farmer with a rural upbringing on a dairy farm, Moran still runs a property in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales, which supplies beef and lamb to his restaurants. As one of the pioneers of "paddock to plate" philosophy in Australia, he has a strong belief in the importance of everyone understanding the origins of the food being served on their plate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.