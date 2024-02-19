Matt Moran's Canberra move: two new restaurants to open in Civic

Moran's culinary career began more than 30 years ago as an apprentice at La Belle Helene, one of Sydney's best restaurants at the time. He quickly rose to the role of head chef before taking the helm at Manfredi. He then took an entrepreneurial path and today, he concentrates on overseeing the food and menus at his restaurants such as Aria, Chiswick, Chophouse and The Rockley Pub.