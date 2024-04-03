The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Calwell Primary rallies around brave classmate Zach Jego with some very crazy hair

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calwell Primary showed what a magnificent school community it is on Wednesday, raising money for local cancer patients and their families and supporting year two student Zach Jego who has been in Sydney since last October receiving treatment for leukemia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.