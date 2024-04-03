War and peace: Why this Canberra fighter is ready to let off 'fireworks'

Duke Didier was living week-to-week without ever knowing where the road was taking him.
"I wish I could have told that version of myself that this was on the horizon, and to relax a little bit," the Canberra heavyweight mixed martial artist said.
"In years prior when we've talked, there's been a lot of unknowns in my life. I've made a lot of sacrifices. There was a lot of self-doubt and a lot of questioning. I think that's pretty common, it's just about persevering through that self-doubt and staying as consistent as possible.
"In most cases, that persistence pays off."
Which is what Didier hopes is about to happen when he makes his long-awaited return to One Championship on Saturday [AEDT].
Didier [8-2] will end a near two-year exile when he faces Canadian fighter Ben Tynan [5-0] on the One Fight Night 21 card at Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this weekend.
So, what has that time off looked like? Far from a holiday for a bloke who has spent the majority of it "screaming for a fight".
With his Tuggeranong gym Progression MMA and Fitness flying off the tarmac in its first year, Didier lives and breathes the fight game.
Tucked in the corner of the gym are countless medals, a Commonwealth Games gi, back patches earned while representing Australia, and the Brace MMA light heavyweight title Didier won at the AIS.
Walk in early enough and you'll find Didier going hell for leather under strength and conditioning coach Callum Smith. Stick around long enough and you'll see him trading leather with boxing coach Steve Rudic.
"He's going to hate me for saying it, but I've been working with Steve Rudic for the past year and a half, and it has been the most rewarding year and a half in regards to my striking that I've had," Didier said.
"He thinks I came back from Melbourne with better striking, but I think he's also not taking enough credit. He's been fantastic to work with. He's been my friend for years, so it was only natural I ask him to come on as my striking coach.
"He's got UFC experience having cornered Anthony Perosh and has a Comm Games medal. He's been a great addition to my camp and for the past year and a half he has been the one consistent I've had in regards to coaching. That's been a difference. Hopefully we'll see that on the weekend.
"Usually when two grapplers come up against each other, it equals fireworks."
Because Tynan is a highly credentialled wrestler. Unbeaten in his five professional fights, the charismatic Canadian arrives in Thailand with plans on "being one of the best heavyweights to ever do it".
Standing in his way is Didier, the charismatic Canberran who often grins and labels himself Canberra's favourite fighting son.
But you sense something different in the build-up to this fight, one Didier planted the seeds for months ago before travelling between Canberra and Melbourne to train with the likes of Jimmy Crute and Ben Sosoli.
"I'm very much at peace," Didier said.
Which, for Didier, says something.
"Anyone that knows me knows I'm a pretty energetic guy. I exert a lot of emotion and energy, even when I'm talking," Didier said.
"I've just been aware of that and that's something I haven't done previously. So far, I feel so much better. Hopefully that plays a factor.
"There's a lot less pressure on me as a result-driven athlete. I've worked very hard for 26 years now. I don't want this to be misconstrued as me being in any way happy with a loss, but because I'm so at peace with who I am, what I'm doing, where my future lies, it's going to just mean I can really open up and relax this time around.
"I'll be able to show my full range of skills as opposed to really relying on my core game. I've got my trajectory set now, and that is a huge thing."
AT A GLANCE
Saturday: ONE Fight Night 21 - Duke Didier v Ben Tynan at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok. Watch live on 7plus from 11am AEDT.
