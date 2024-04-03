Coulter Drive closed following multiple-car crash

Lanes on Coulter Drive have been closed in both directions after multiple cars crashed at a junction in north Canberra.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said four cars appeared to have crashed at the T-junction of Shumack St and Coulter Drive in Macquarie.
Emergency services are on scene and no injuries have been reported.
Police will be directing traffic in the area until tow trucks arrive.
Community members have been asked to avoid the area.
More to come ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.