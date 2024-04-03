The 'stray dogs' looking to give the Raiders bite

It's the pack of "stray dogs" gathering to give the Canberra Raiders bite.
Simi Sasagi's the latest Newcastle product set to make his Raiders debut as the Green Machine looks to bounce back to winning ways.
Sasagi's been named on the bench, coming in for Zac Hosking (concussion), with Ata Mariota named in the second row.
The 22-year-old moved to Canberra from the Knights in the off-season to bolster their second-row stocks.
He's added to the raft of ex-Knights now wearing lime green - along with Joe Tapine, Hudson Young, Hosking, Tom Starling, Danny Levi and Pasami Saulo.
Starling felt it helped recruits settle in when there's a few familiar faces around.
That's certainly been the case for Hosking, who's hit the ground running since coming to Canberra.
Similarly with Sasagi, who has scored two tries in NSW Cup and averaged 114 run metres per game.
While he's come to Canberra to play second-row, he offers plenty of versatility on the bench and could play in the outside backs, through the middle or even at five-eighth if required.
"I think there's a fair few of us now [from Newcastle]. We call ourselves the 'stray dogs' and always end up down here," Starling said.
"It makes it a little bit easier when there's a bit of a crew down here.
"I played with Simi back in the day with quite a few of the boys.
"He's settled in well and he's played some good footy so it's to see him make his debut."
NRL ROUND FIVE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Ata Mariota, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Corey Horsburgh, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Eels squad: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Viliami Penisini, 4. Bailey Simonsson, 5. Sean Russell, 6. Blaize Talagi, 7. Dylan Brown, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Joey Lussick, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. J'maine Hopgood. Interchange: 14. Luca Moretti, 15. Wiremu Greig, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Kelma Tuilagi. Reserves: 18. Ofahiki Ogden, 19. Daejarn Asi, 20. Brendan Hands, 21. Makahesi Makatoa, 22. Morgan Harper.
