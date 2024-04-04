When words are used to mask those awful truths

Ian writes: "I think Netanyahu does feel remorse, but not for the victims of the Israeli Defence Force killings. Rather, he is sorry that this episode has led to further condemnation of Israeli activities in Gaza. Surely, the Americans hold the key to stopping the present carnage. As long as they continue to supply bombs to the Israelis, this retribution for October 7 will continue. The longer this 'war' goes on, the harder it will be for the two sides to reconcile with each other."