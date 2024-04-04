Bureau issues severe weather warning for ACT region

Sheep graziers near the edges of the ACT are being warned about the risk of losing livestock in a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
The warning comes after the weather bureau said cold temperatures, rain and southeasterly winds are expected to hit the region in the next 24 hours.
"There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," the bureau said.
The warning is primarily for NSW, but includes a small part of the north and southeastern tips of the ACT border.
The bureau will release the next weather update at 5pm on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.