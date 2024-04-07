The four-day work week is inevitable

Even granting this point, it might be claimed the adjustment to a four-day week would be too disruptive to manage. The experience of progressive companies that have made the shift suggests otherwise. Workers with shorter hours get more useful work done per hour. Absenteeism declines, as there as much less reason to take 'sickies' to deal with household issues or just to have a break. And over the longer term, valuable employees are less likely to quit. As a result, any loss in productivity is less than the 20 per cent suggested by simple arithmetic.