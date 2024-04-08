The steak that almost turned me vegetarian

"I can't stand 'passed away' or, worse still, 'pass' instead of 'die' and cannot even bring myself to use the term," writes Jan. "It seems that nowadays even family pets pass away. And then of course there is 'disestablish' instead of 'cancel' as in 'their jobs were disestablished' which of course leads to the hilarious and ludicrous term 'disestableshmentarianism'. The list of irritating euphemisms is unfortunately endless and plain English suffers as a result."