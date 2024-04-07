Why are people so snobbish about covers and reboots?

Beyonce's version, on her new album Cowboy Carter, of the Dolly Parton classic Jolene has drawn mixed reactions, pro and con, for its changes in the lyrics and different approach - assertive rather than pleading. Parton herself praised the new version, so there's no issue there. We could speculate as to the reasons - purism, politics, prejudice - for the less favourable responses. But why shouldn't songs have different interpretations?