The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Did the path to a pokie-free ACT just get longer?

By Kate Seselja
April 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a person enters a club and has plenty of cash with them or accesses ATMs or eftpos facilities, a gambling venue wants nothing more than to keep them going on the poker machines until their pockets and bank accounts are empty.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.