From collaborative fiction to Peter Dutton's strongman politics

April 15: At 5.30pm, Anne Buist and Graeme Simsion will be in conversation with Yenn Purkis on their latest book The Glass House. All royalties from books sales at the event will be donated towards mental health. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 16: At Muse at 7.30pm the Translations Book Club will discuss Mexican author Valeria Luiselli's experimental work of collaborative fiction, The Story of My Teeth (trans. Christina MacSweeney). See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 18: At 6pm, Lech Blaine will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new Quarterly Essay Bad Cop. Peter Dutton's Strongman Politics. Vote of thanks by John Warhurst. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 24: At Paperchain Manuka at 5.30pm will be the launch of The Winter Palace by Paul Morgan. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
April 24: Ozlit Book Club at Muse at 6.30pm will discuss journalist Melinda Han's collection of refugee stories, The Lucky Ones. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 30: James Bradley will be in conversation with Beejay Silcox on his new book Deep Water: The World in the Ocean, a reckoning with humankind's complex relationship with the ocean. Vote of thanks by Tim Hollo. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 4: Canberra author JJ Carpenter is launching her debut novel The Corner of Her Eye, a story of the supernatural, in the Library Room of the Kingston Hotel at 2pm.
May 7: At 6pm, Hugh Mackay will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on his new book, The Way We Are, lessons from a lifetime of listening. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 9: At Paperchain at 5pm is an event to celebrate the book James Joyce: A Life, and to remember its author Gabrielle Carey (1959-2023). See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
May 13: Miles Franklin award-winning author Shankari Chandran will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on her new novel Safe Haven. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 16: Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation with Jennifer Reyner on the new updated edition, written with Nick Dyrenfurth, of A Little History of the Australian Labor Party. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 19: At Muse at 3pm, meet the editor of Growing Up Torres Strait Islander, Samantha Faulkner, in conversation with MARION chair Emma Batchelor. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 22: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book event with Penny Olsen, author of Artful Lives: The Cohen Sisters. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown, author of My Brilliant Sister, will be in conversation with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.
