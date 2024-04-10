Exploring the interplay between reality and imagination

The Daylight Moon by Francis Cai explores the interplay between reality and imagination through hyperreal photography. Brian Jones's Life in the Old Dog, Yet challenges stereotypes of senior citizens. In Everlasting Happiness, Deborah White uses humour and fantasy to create a utopian non-place of the imagination. And the artworks in Helen Heslop's Dark Silhouette use the language of paint swatches and quilts to shed light on women's lived experience of family violence. See: m16artspace.com.au.
ANU graduates are pushing traditional boundaries at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. In ABODE, Caroline Huf, Kati Gorgenyi and Janet Long present new installations incorporating sculpture, painting and new media, with a focus on dwellings. Sitting Standing Turning presents an eclectic range of work from Robbie Karmel's practice, including drawings, handmade furniture, printmaking, and performance. And moving past the conventions of studio glass, artist Louis Grant explores themes of queer identity in I Know My Age and I Act Like It. The exhibitions are on until June 8. See: tuggeranongarts.com.
Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello OAM is a writer, poet, cultural ambassador, mentor, activist, textile artist, and glass artist of Lower Southern Arrernte, Chinese and Anglo-Celtic descent. Her Open Weave Fish Basket #2 (2012) is on display in Reflections: Selected works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from the Parliament House Art Collections. Join the exhibition's curatorial team for a conversation with the artist about her practice in contemporary glass and the creative process in making works of cultural and artistic significance. The free talk is on Thursday April 18 at 11am in the Parliament House Theatre. Please arrive 10 minutes before the talk starts. Bookings essential: aph.gov.au.
This Elton John/Lee Hall musical based on the 2000 movie tells the story of an 11-year-old British boy who doesn't want to be a miner like his father and brother - he wants to dance. It's being presented by Free-Rain Theatre Company at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until May 5, various dates and times. See: theq.net.au.
In Anton Chekhov's tragicomedy, ageing actress Irina returns to the family property with her much younger lover, Boris, a writer. Their arrival creates a storm in which love is thwarted, egos are threatened, and heated arguments erupt. Canberran Karen Vickery has translated the play from Russian and it is being presented by her company Chaika Theatre at ACT HUB until April 21, various dates and times. For more information, see: acthub.com.au.
