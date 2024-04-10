The Canberra Times
Exploring the interplay between reality and imagination

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 11 2024 - 5:00am
Deborah White's Everlasting Happiness (film still). Picture courtesy of the artist

New at M16

The Daylight Moon by Francis Cai explores the interplay between reality and imagination through hyperreal photography. Brian Jones's Life in the Old Dog, Yet challenges stereotypes of senior citizens. In Everlasting Happiness, Deborah White uses humour and fantasy to create a utopian non-place of the imagination. And the artworks in Helen Heslop's Dark Silhouette use the language of paint swatches and quilts to shed light on women's lived experience of family violence. See: m16artspace.com.au.

Arts reporter

Arts reporter

