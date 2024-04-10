Exploring the interplay between reality and imagination

Jennifer Kemarre Martiniello OAM is a writer, poet, cultural ambassador, mentor, activist, textile artist, and glass artist of Lower Southern Arrernte, Chinese and Anglo-Celtic descent. Her Open Weave Fish Basket #2 (2012) is on display in Reflections: Selected works by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from the Parliament House Art Collections. Join the exhibition's curatorial team for a conversation with the artist about her practice in contemporary glass and the creative process in making works of cultural and artistic significance. The free talk is on Thursday April 18 at 11am in the Parliament House Theatre. Please arrive 10 minutes before the talk starts. Bookings essential: aph.gov.au.

