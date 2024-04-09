The Liberals don't have a woman problem, they have a man problem

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The notion of a parallel universe has always sailed way above my head. String theory, quantum mechanics, the Big Bang - they're concepts beyond my comprehension and, I suspect, that of most of us struggling to get by in the here and now of the one universe we sort of know.
But lately, my suspicion has grown that there might be several parallel universes.
How else to explain that renowned champion of gender equality, Tony Abbott, suddenly coming to the realisation the Liberal Party needs to pick more women for preselection?
The bloke who in opposition in 2010 used a photo opp at a drycleaners to say an emissions trading scheme would penalise housewives who did the ironing.
The bloke who as PM had only one woman in his cabinet.
The bloke who appointed himself as Minister for Women.
The bloke who lost his seat to a woman, independent Zali Steggall.
The bloke who just recently backed Alex Antic's successful bid to have Anne Ruston shunted to the number two spot on the South Australian Senate ticket.
Antic himself seems to inhabit a universe all of his own, dismissing the outcry which followed the Ruston rolling as grievance narrative from a disgruntled political and media class playing the gender card.
Never mind Ruston was a minister in the Morrison government while Antic was a shrill backbencher better known for embarrassing the Morrison government through his strident anti-vaxxer commentary during the pandemic.
Never mind either that in the universe that was the 2022 election, a swag of women - teals not Liberals - shredded the party's own blue ribbons in a slew of heartland seats.
Only when you inhabit a parallel universe can it seem a good idea to preselect Tim Wilson, who lost Goldstein to Zoe Daniel, over two Liberal women who also ran and might have stood a chance of winning the seat back.
The evidence of the multiverse runs deeper than the arcane machinations of Liberal branch politics. It's visible right at the top.
Only someone in a parallel universe could seriously put up nuclear power as part of a solution to the cost of living crisis. You and I, stuck here in this universe, want solutions and relief from our financial troubles now, not 20 years down the track, which is the most likely timeframe for a reactor to be built in this country. Energy relief when the AUKUS submarines arrive. That's the barrow the opposition is pushing. And it's a very blokey one at that.
The universe to which the Liberal Party needs to return if it wants a shot at government is made up of men and women. Capable women should be encouraged to stand for parliament. But as the party struggles to find its identity, women are being overlooked, as male ambition trumps common sense.
Even when the party is confronted with stark figures from 2022 - fewer than 30 per cent of women voted Liberal and 14 of the 18 seats the party lost were taken by women - women are still being denied preselection. The party doesn't have a woman problem; it has a man problem. Too many of them are running for Parliament.
Unless it fixes it, the party will continue to drift like Major Tom into the irrelevance of the parallel universe of its own making.
