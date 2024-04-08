Missy Higgins postpones sold out Canberra shows

Missy Higgins has announced she has to postpone her two sold-out Canberra shows this week.
The Australian singer - who was due to perform at the Canberra Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday - advised ticket holders on Monday that she would have to postpone the shows due to a viral throat infection.
The shows will now be on August 7 and 8. Tickets will be automatically valid for those dates and refunds will be offered if ticket holders are unable to attend.
The hugely popular Second Act Tour, which celebrates her debut album The Sound of White, proved to be hugely popular when tickets went on sale in December.
The singer-songwriter sold out 22 concerts for in one day, prompting 12 additional dates to be added to nationwide.
The first set each evening includes brand new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped-back, acoustic mode. After an intermission, Higgins then returns with her full band to perform The Sound Of White in its entirety, plus some of her other hits.
This week's cancellations come just days after Higgins announced her first full-length studio album in six years, also titled The Second Act. She also released the title single off this album.
The album is set to be released September 6, 20 years to the day since Higgins' released The Sound of White.
The Second Act is set to be "a kind of sequel" to her debut record.
I wrote all those songs on the first album when I was in my late teens when I never thought anyone would hear them, so they were very personal, like I was writing my secrets in a diary," Higgins said.
"I did less of that on later albums for lots of reasons but lately I realised I'd gone back to that confessional mode of songwriting. I guess it's been my way of dealing with the end of my marriage.
"So, I feel like I've come full circle - I was starting life from scratch at 20 and now, like lots of people, I'm figuring out how to start life all over again at 40."
The Second Act is a song that deals very directly with all that picking yourself up, dusting yourself off and heading out into the world.
If you are no longer able to attend the show, email canberra.ticketing@act.gov.au or call the box office on 6275 2700 no later than May 31.
