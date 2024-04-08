See films about Amy Winehouse and a future American civil war

This biopic - written by Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (who previously collaborated on Nowhere Boy) - tells the story of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) from adolescence to adulthood. Directed and co-written by Alice Rohrwacher.
Arthur (Josh O'Connor) has just been released from a short stint in prison. He fell in with the Tombaroli, a rowdy crew in Tuscany who pretend to make their living as farmers and entertainers, but instead pilfer the area's ancient Etruscan tombs for earthenware and ornaments to sell on the black market, hoping to one day strike it rich.
In the near future, a team of military-embedded journalists race across the United States during a rapidly escalating civil war in order to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House. This film from writer-director Alex Garland (28 Days Later) stars Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman.
In 1977, Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian), the host of a once-popular syndicated TV talk show, is desperate to turn his fortunes around. He pulls out all the stops for his annual Halloween special, booking a psychic, a professional skeptic, a parapsychologist, and a young girl allegedly possessed by the devil.
Set in New York City in the 1980s, this animated film tells the story of Dog, a lonely canine who builds himself a robot for companionship. Their friendship blossoms as they embark on adventures (and misadventures) across the city, from taking the subway to Chinatown to roller skating in Central Park. One summer night, Dog becomes heartbroken when he is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?
