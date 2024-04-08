The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

See films about Amy Winehouse and a future American civil war

April 8 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen McKinley Henderson in Civil War. Picture supplied
Stephen McKinley Henderson in Civil War. Picture supplied

Back to Black (MA15+, 120 minutes):

This biopic - written by Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (who previously collaborated on Nowhere Boy) - tells the story of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse (Marisa Abela) from adolescence to adulthood. Directed and co-written by Alice Rohrwacher.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.