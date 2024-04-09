Things to do in Canberra this weekend

The Netflix film Scoop is a dramatisation of one of the most remarkable journalistic coups of recent times. It tells the dramatic behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the televised 2019 interview that led to the downfall of Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell). The interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), focused on Andrew's relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of Andrew's sexual assault of a minor which the prince denied and in early 2022 settled out of court for £12 million. He did not come out of it looking good, to put it mildly. On Twitter, royal commentator Charlie Proctor wrote of the interview: "I expected a train wreck. That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion level bad."