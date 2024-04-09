Things to do in Canberra this weekend

The Netflix film Scoop is a dramatisation of one of the most remarkable journalistic coups of recent times. It tells the dramatic behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the televised 2019 interview that led to the downfall of Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell). The interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), focused on Andrew's relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of Andrew's sexual assault of a minor which the prince denied and in early 2022 settled out of court for £12 million. He did not come out of it looking good, to put it mildly. On Twitter, royal commentator Charlie Proctor wrote of the interview: "I expected a train wreck. That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion level bad."
It might be time to update your winter wardrobe. The next Three Sixty Fashion Market is on Sunday, April 14 from 10am to 3pm at the Fitters Workshop, Printers Way, Kingston. There will be stalls with new and gently used fashion, designer and vintage clothing and accessories. See: canberramarkets.net.au
Who was Ruth Bader Ginsburg? RBG: Of Many, One by Olivier Award-winning Australian playwright Suzie Miller (Prima Facie) stars Heather Mitchell as the woman who changed the face of the American legal system. The second woman to be appointed to the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg was both a trailblazer in the American judiciary and a fierce advocate for gender equality and reproductive rights. This story chronicles Ginsburg's wins and dissents and brings the audience right into the room with the judge at the most pivotal moments of her life. Directed by Priscilla Jackman, this Sydney Theatre Company production is on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre until April 24. various dates and times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au
The AFL is bringing a spectacle to Canberra this Saturday. Greater Western Sydney Giants - including former ACT man Tom Green at midfield - will be battling St Kilda, captained by another Canberra product, Jack Steele. Catch the action at Manuka Oval on Saturday at 1.45pm. For more details see afl.com.au/afl/matches/5935 and to buy tickets visit premier.ticketek.com.au
Restaurateur and chef Matt Moran has two venues in Canberra that are very different in size and style. Compa is an Italian-inspired steakhouse that seats more than 100 people. You can begin with such delicacies as olives and zucchini flowers before moving on to the mains - sirloin, ribeye, and more. If you're not in the mood for steak, there are a few other choices - pasta, seafood, spatchcock. Next door is the much more intimate &Sando, offering deli-style sandwich creations with fillings like salami, ham, provolone and pickle. Compa is at 148 Bunda Street, Canberra City. See: comparistorante.com.au
