The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Things to do in Canberra this weekend

April 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What to watch

The Netflix film Scoop is a dramatisation of one of the most remarkable journalistic coups of recent times. It tells the dramatic behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the televised 2019 interview that led to the downfall of Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell). The interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), focused on Andrew's relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of Andrew's sexual assault of a minor which the prince denied and in early 2022 settled out of court for £12 million. He did not come out of it looking good, to put it mildly. On Twitter, royal commentator Charlie Proctor wrote of the interview: "I expected a train wreck. That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion level bad."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.