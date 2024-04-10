Not even an eclipse is immune from wild conspiracy theories

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Millions of people turned out to watch the solar eclipse over North America yesterday. By all accounts, it was a spectacular show, well worth travelling to for a ringside seat.
But spare a thought for the millions of other Americans who were left disappointed. I'm not talking about those who couldn't travel to the eclipse track to witness it firsthand.
I'm talking about the millions of conspiracy theorists whose predictions of martial law, the establishment of a new world order, nationwide satanic and Masonic rituals and missile strikes on the moon during its passage in front of the sun did not come to pass.
Imagine the realisation once the sun passed behind the moon and came out the other side that the End of Days had not begun, that the national phone network was still functioning, that children had not been co-opted en masse for gender reassignment and lizards had not assumed control of the Pentagon.
Apocalypse averted, you'd be sobbing into your TikTok account. Either that or you'd move onto the next wild theory.
For weeks the same people who believed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Joe Biden and the National Football League were part of a Democrat plot to hold onto power were sounding the alarm all over social media.
A week before the eclipse, there was Alex Jones of InfoWars infamy posting nonsense about Masonic rituals being planned to usher in a new world order. Before you snicker, be aware his post on X garnered a million views and was reposted more than 3000 times.
And the week before that, Jones posted a video of a bloke claiming counties on the eclipse trajectory had declared states of emergency ahead of the declaration of, you guessed it, a new world order. They hadn't. Instead, they'd issued disaster warnings to cope with a huge spike in road traffic and mobile phone usage as millions poured in to watch the eclipse. Yet the spurious claims were devoured by 3.8 million viewers.
Thankfully, the conspiracy theorists in Australia seem to have gone to ground after their high-tide moment during the pandemic, when they descended by convoy on Canberra and stayed long after the welcome mat had been withdrawn.
They occasionally still make nuisances - and fools - of themselves, harassing pharmacies administering vaccines in the national capital or disturbing the peace with small but noisy protests in places like Townsville.
But that doesn't mean we can take our eyes off the idiocy that infects so many gullible Americans because we know it can infect us on the other side of the world.
The arrest of Arizona conspiracy theorist Donald Day Jr over his involvement in the 2022 Wieambilla shootings which claimed the lives of two police officers and a bystander - as well as three members of the Train family - demonstrates this. Day stands accused of inciting violence against law enforcement officers via an online post.
There are plenty of theories about why some people are caught up in conspiracy theories. Past trauma, the need to belong, a sense of superiority over others and a reliance on intuitive rather than critical thinking styles have all been identified as likely reasons some people embrace and spread conspiracy theories.
Mark Twain is often credited with saying "a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes". Some say it was a line first penned by Jonathan Swift but its essential truth is rock-solid, no matter who coined it and who purloined it later.
Lies - and their poor cousins, the conspiracy theories - indeed travel at the speed of light, through the optical fibres that string the internet together.
Not even a celestial event observed since the beginning of human consciousness is immune from them.
