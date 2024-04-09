What's 56cm tall, smiling and 'priceless' for this Labor MP?

The federal register where MPs and senators reveal their gifts, allegiances and financial interests has revealed a "priceless" gift for the Labor member for Bruce, Julian Hill.
Among the updates for bank investments and property sales, the Melbourne-based Mr Hill updated the register on Sunday to state that he has received a gift from a constituent.
"Statue of me received from a constituent Mr Haidary. 56cm high. Seated on a 75cm high throne. Made in Iran," he wrote.
Before adding the known value as "Priceless. "
The update on the Register of Members' Interest does not allow for pictures, so Mr Hill was sought for further details.
The MP, who is was on a trip to Taiwan, sent The Canberra Times a picture of the realistic and smiling rendition, joking that staff were talking to it when they missed him.
"We are still adjusting to this new reality," Mr Hill said.
The gifted statue shows Mr Hill suited and seated on a throne with crossed feet, a feather duster under the seat and a bound parcel near his shoes.
The picture taken in the parliamentarian's office shows the statue near an "Albo 2022" election sign and a round Australian flag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.