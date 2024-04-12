Glossy look at prince's undoing an elegant account of ugly chapter

Scoop charts the history behind the television interview that was the prince's undoing, revealing him to be out of touch and without contrition. It was secured by screenwriter McAlister when she was a producer for Newsnight on BBC TV. A single mother, youngish and vulnerable, she was somewhat peripheral to the public-school crowd she worked with who seemed to regard her as "more Daily Mail than BBC". She is played here by Billie Piper. Newsnight's lead anchor, Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), conducted the now infamous private interview with Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace in November 2019. An intriguing presence, as slim as the pet whippet she brings to work, Maitlis could belong to the gallery of feisty media women who featured in the 2019 media expose Bombshell.