The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Higgins raises question about 'info' she was drugged before alleged rape

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 9 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brittany Higgins has questioned whether she was drugged on the night of the alleged Parliament House rape, a court has heard

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.