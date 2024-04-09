Penny Wong considers 'question of Palestinian statehood'

In a significant step, Penny Wong called attention to the international community considering the question of Palestinian statehood "as a way of building momentum towards a two-state solution".
Senator Wong made the comments in a speech to the ANU National Security College on Tuesday evening, in which she said claims that "recognition is rewarding an enemy" were wrong.
There would be "no role" for Hamas in a future Palestinian state, she said.
"It has long been understood that any future Palestinian state cannot be in a position to threaten Israel's security and will need a reformed Palestinian Authority," she said.
"Recognising a Palestinian state - one that can only exist side by side with a secure Israel - doesn't just offer the Palestinian people an opportunity to realise their aspirations.
"It also strengthens the forces for peace, and undermines extremism. It undermines Hamas, Iran and Iran's other destructive proxies in the region."
Senator Wong also urged Israel to make "make major and immediate changes to the conduct of its military campaign", in a speech to the ANU National Security College on Tuesday evening.
Penny Wong's comments follow the death of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi 'Zomi' Frankcom in an Israeli strike in Gaza last week.
"Israel must comply with international humanitarian law," Senator Wong told current and former national security officials and experts.
"It must make major and immediate changes to the conduct of its military campaign, to protect civilians, journalists and aid workers.
"It must comply with the binding orders of the International Court of Justice, including to enable the provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance at scale."
Senator Wong also repeated comments condemning Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, and maintaining Israel's right to defend itself.
"The greatest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust," she said.
She recognised the 1200 people killed in Hamas' attack, and the remaining 134 hostages, as well as the more than 33,000 Palestinians killed in the six months since.
"Australia remains steadfast in our call for the immediate and unconditional release of remaining hostages - families of whom I have met both in Israel and Australia," she said.
Senator Wong said Australia continued to call on Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to "change course, including in respect of a major ground offensive in Rafah".
The foreign minister also condemned "blatant antisemitism and Islamophobia" erupting in Australia, and took a swipe at the Greens for their commentary on the conflict.
"It's not OK to blame anyone in Australia for the actions of Hamas," she said.
"It's not OK to blame anyone in Australia for the actions of the Netanyahu government.
"And it's not OK to excuse egregious acts, just because they're done by people whose views you share."
She called on Australians to keep listening to and respecting each other.
"We gain nothing by reproducing the conflict here, by talking past each other, by shouting each other down and by insisting on respective absolutes," she said.
The foreign minister claimed the Greens were "exploiting distress in a blatant and cynical play for votes".
The Greens have been calling for the Albanese government to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, claiming Labor's stance is "unforgivable".
Senator Wong also hit out at Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who she claimed "reflexively dismisses concern for Palestinians as 'Hamas sympathising'."
Mr Dutton has maintained deaths, including that of Zomi Frankcom, are a direct result of Hamas' attacks.
