Only in Tassie could a bloke called Garbo hold the balance of power

"In my first year of teaching some 63 years ago," writes Old Donald, "at a certain Central Coast school, some of the kids took great delight in telling me a story regarding a major sect in their area, many of whom had sailed down the local creek and out into their large ocean lake to meet Jesus, who was due to arrive on a certain Saturday afternoon tide. Of course, the first result of his arrival would be the demolition of all non-believers. Well, he didn't turn up, and as Robert Frost might have put it, they who were not the one dead turned to their affairs. So far as I know he still hasn't turned up but expectations that he will remain supreme."