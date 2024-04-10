Tiny is the new record - and heart - breaker at Canberra's pound

A new pooch has broken the record for the longest stint at the Canberra pound - his search for his forever home being highlighted on Thursday, which is National Pet Day.
Tiny has been in the Domestic Animal Services shelter for 338 days, breaking the previous record held by Rocky, aka Obi, who was in the pound for 328 days before being adopted earlier this year.
Four-year-old staffy-cross Tiny is "such a good boy", according to the team at DAS.
He is desexed, microchipped and toilet trained, and has "a whole lot of love to give".
"He is looking for a home where he will be included in the household daily activities, he loves nothing more than to go for a daily run and have a play to help lose some of the energy he has," DAS said.
And he's not alone.
Close to 40 dogs are in the DAS shelter, waiting for the right owner to take them home.
They all stay at the shelter until they find an owner, unless there is an unfixable health or behavioural reason preventing them from being re-homed.
On National Pet Day, the team at DAS is urging Canberrans who are thinking of adding a furry friend to their family to consider adopting a rescue dog.
Dogs of all ages and personalities can be found at the ACT Government shelter at Symonston, making it easy to find the perfect match for your lifestyle and preferences, City Services Minister Tara Cheyne said.
"Pets are so much more than just animals in our homes," she said.
"They bring companionship, unconditional love, and can play a fundamental role in our physical and mental welfare."
"As we celebrate the contribution our pets make to the lives of so many Canberrans, it's important to acknowledge the many wonderful ones who are also waiting for their forever homes."
DAS is not just a place for lost, surrendered or impounded dogs. It plays a critical role as an adoption facility, with dogs being thoroughly assessed for their suitability as a family pet before being listed for adoption.
Dogs are often in shelters due to circumstances that are beyond their control. Rather than dog behavioural issues, they are often in the shelter because of changes to their previous owner's lifestyle, health circumstances or financial situation.
"Our hard-working teams at DAS do not just look after the dogs in their care, but they spend countless hours getting to know their personalities and their exercise needs. It means they are uniquely placed as matchmakers for dogs and prospective owners - a role they are proud to play and take very seriously," Ms Cheyne said.
"Adopting a dog not only enriches your own life but also gives them a second chance. By providing a dog with another chance of happiness, you're also freeing up space for other animals in need."
Canberrans can visit the DAS shelter on Mugga Lane to meet the dogs Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm, and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm.
During walk-in adoptions, a team member will guide a potential pet owner through the viewing area to see dogs available for adoption. A meet and greet will be arranged in an exercise yard so that a potential owner can get to know the dog.
People are encouraged to bring family members, friends and any dog they already have so that they can have as much confidence as possible about their potential "furever" friend fitting into their home.
For more information on adoption opportunities at DAS, visit cityservices.act.gov.au.
