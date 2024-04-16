Forget burnt toast in bed, try these places for lunch on Mother's Day

The idea your dear mother wants toast and a cup of tea in bed is a complete lie. She wants to be taken out somewhere just a little bit special. Somewhere where she doesn't have to wash up, or tidy the kitchen afterwards.
So if you're looking to make a booking for May 12, here are a few ideas.
A special opportunity to get a look at Matt Moran's new Italian steakhouse with this Mother's Day menu. At lunch, there's a $120pp (for three or more people), with shared entrees, mains, sides and desserts, featuring all of the early favourite dishes including the cacio e pepe mac n cheese and the bistecca fiorentina steak. If it's only the two of you, they can adjust some things and the kids will be looked after too. Otherwise for dinner, you can just book from the a la carte menu.
Make a day of it and head out to Poachers Pantry out at Springrange. Plenty of space for the kids to run around outside and they might even get to see some sheep.You'll get a complimentary glass of Poachers' vineyard wine or local beer on arrival before you settle down for the Autumn Mother's Day sharing menu.
Dishes might include roasted duck breast with quince membrillo, pinot jus gras, kohlrabi and rosemary and toasted pine nuts; or king prawns with saffron skordalia and red peppers. You'll win her heart with a sunchoke parfait with baking spice and vanilla custard, preserved pears and hibiscus.
Lunch from 11.30am until 3.30pm. Adults $95pp, children two courses $25pp. Bookings are essential.
Braddon Merchant is offering a bottomless mimosa and breakfast package if you want to get up early. But if mum is more a margarita kind of woman, book in for lunch.
The breakfast package includes one item from the breakfast menu, a side dish, and free flowing mimosas for two hours.
At lunch it's the all-day dining menu with a free margarita for mum.
Capitol Bar and Grill is the place to celebrate your number one cheerleader with a special high tea of sweet and savoury treats. Love some savoury options: think chicken parfait tart with wine jam; hot smoked salmon mousse with gratin potato and roe; or truffled egg and cucumber on brioche. And if you have to, the miso chocolate mousse pots with honeycomb sounds ok too.
For an additional $30pp, you can add in endless pours of Dal Zotto "Pucino" Prosecco, pink grapefruit spritz and a selection of tap beers.
And to make the day really special, pre-order a posie from GG's Flowers to take home for $39.
Noon, 12.30pm, 2pm and 2.30pm sittings are available. $80pp, 13-17 years $60pp, 3-12 years $40pp. Kids under two are free and high chairs are available.
The clever team at Braddon's Lazy Su came up with the idea of "mum-cha" for her special day. Blending tradition with modern flair, it's a menu that's exclusive for Mother's Day.
Two-hour sittings at 11am and 3.30pm with last call at 5pm. Dietaries can be catered for.
$60pp with an option of a two-hour drinks package, $35pp for bottomless beverages, including select cocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options.
Places are limited so book now.
Couple of options at the grand hotel who celebrates her 100th birthday this year.
First up a decadent high tea in the iconic Tea Lounge with a selection of gourmet savoury bites , mouthwatering desserts and an interactive food station. $95pp includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. $55 per child (6-12 years). Available May 11 and 12.
Or bring the whole family for the Sunday buffet lunch, including live cooking stations, seafood, antipasto boards, traditional hot dishes, carvery stations and desserts. $125pp includes a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. $62.50 per child (6 -12 years). From noon to 3pm.
It's a whole weekend of celebration at Nick O'Leary's cellar door at Wallaroo. On Saturday, May 11, chill out with some Vino Vinyasa led by Joga Yoga at 10am, and then stay for a special lunch, available on both Saturday and Sunday.
There's a $95pp set menu which includes such delights as smoked trout tartlet, confit duck leg with duck breast and plum deduction and and Earl Grey pannacotta tart with poached quince. For $35, the kids get their own menu with a choice of fish n' chips, grilled chicken tenders or pasta with napoli sauce, followed by mini ice cream cones for dessert.
And buy mum an exclusive gift pack, featuring a curated selection of two wines and one Plumm Nick O'Leary branded glass for just $95. You can also opt for a special six-pack for $195.
Two sittings at 11am and 1.30pm. Tastings won't be available during these times but you can order a special Mother's Day paddle of four wines to enjoy at your table.
And the outdoor area will be exclusively set up for picnics. All outdoor tables undercover, paved and grassed areas will be non-bookable. If you're seeking a more laid-back atmosphere without a set menu, our picnic option is perfect for you. Just check the weather.
Head to the historic Hotel Kurrajong Canberra and choose to settle in the breezy courtyard surrounded by lush greenery, or in a cosy nook on the terrace overlooking the courtyard before beginning the afternoon with a welcome cocktail.
As mum sips away the afternoon, she can indulge in a delectable assortment of treats including Tasmanian smoked salmon finger sandwiches, roast vegetable quiche and chef's selection of sweet delights, freshly baked scones, and more, with premium tea and barista coffee throughout. There'll be live acoustic entertainment as well as the option to enhance your experience with the addition of free-flowing sparkling wine.
From noon until 3om, $99pp, kids under 12 $59 includes a kids menu and activity pack.
