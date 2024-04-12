Is this Amy Winehouse film the best biopic ever made? No ... no, no!

This is a hopeful, inspired Amy, surrounded by loving family on her paternal side. But once dad Mitch (Eddie Marsan, doing a fine job) takes her home, we start to see that not everything is as rosy as we first thought - she's quick to anger and defensiveness, says her mum isn't well (though we don't get anymore information on that front, nor on her brother who is mentioned once and then promptly forgotten forever) and favours a drink too much to be healthy.