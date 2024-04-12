The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Is this Amy Winehouse film the best biopic ever made? No ... no, no!

JL
By Jess Layt
April 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Back to Black (MA15+, 122 minutes)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.