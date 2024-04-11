The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

To stop women's violent deaths, we have to speak to boys

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Matt Tyler
Updated April 11 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The killing of 23-year-old Victorian Hannah McGuire last week, allegedly by her 21-year-old ex-boyfriend, has once again shone a harsh light on the fatal impact of men's violence against women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.