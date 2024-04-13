The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

More roo strikes on cars, with ACT's local highways the danger zone

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 14 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stopped at the side of Macs Reef Road, north of Canberra, with the hazards lights flashing on her badly damaged Ford Focus, the woman driver was out of the car and sobbing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.