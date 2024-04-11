'I can't wait to create history': Raiders captaincy re-signing boost

It's a double captaincy boost set to keep two Canberra Raiders stars in the capital for at least the next two years.
The Raiders have re-signed both their NRLW co-captains, Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara.
Taufa has extended her contract until the end of the 2027 campaign, while Temara's locked in until 2026.
It comes off the back of the pair almost leading the Green Machine to the NRLW finals in their maiden season in the competition.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said the re-signings would ensure the club's culture remained strong.
"I think it's a credit to the work that Simaima put in in our inaugural season and the work that she did as our captain and leader," he said.
"To know that she's secured here for some time now, I know that this place will be held in good stead and the culture that we built in year one will be well and truly looked after in years to come.
"Zahara and Simaima are hand in hand, they are both our co-captains.
"Zahara had a great year last year and to know that we've got her locked away here as a Raider for a few more years is terrific.
"I'm happy for both girls that it gives them a little bit of stability as well, that's where our game is going at the moment.
"They've got contracts they can sign long-term and stability and knowing where they are going to be is a big thing.
"It's going to improve us as a team and a club as well.
"From where the NRLW competition started with three rounds, the money they were getting back then, I guess it's a good part of the job too to see how far it's come.
"To see both our captains not only look after their future but looking after themselves post-footy as well is great."
Taufa was looking to create history with the Green Machine.
"I am extremely proud, grateful and honoured to be able to call Canberra home for the next few years," Taufa said.
"The journey of the Canberra Raiders NRLW team has only begun and there's a lot to look forward to.
"To the current and future players of this club, to our incredible staff and community, I can't wait to create history and continue to build a legacy here at home."
The Canberra community played a big role in Temara wanting to stay in the capital.
"I love this club. It's a family club and that's big for me," Temara said.
"The people and the community, they're all a part of why I want to stay here.
"I want to be a part of the legacy we started and are continuing to build in Canberra.
"I'm very blessed that I get to extend."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Emre Guler.
Titans squad: 1. Jayden Campbell, 2. Harley Smith-Shields, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Klese Haas. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Josiah Pahulu. Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson, 19. Keano Kini, 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 21. Tony Francis, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.