The day I paid $1 million for an exclusive

"I suspect the reason Morrison promoted himself as ScoMo was that it was preferable to the contemptuous Scotty from Marketing," writes Sue. "I have no problems with nicknames and if they are a tad disrespectful that has probably been earned, just as respect is earned, not assumed just because you have become a politician. If Garbo is how the new Tasmanian pollie wants to be referred to, that is fine by me."