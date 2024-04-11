'Delighted and honoured': new Hands Across Canberra CEO unveiled

Journalist and director Genevieve Jacobs is leaving her role as group editor of Region Media to take on a new job as chief executive officer of community foundation Hands Across Canberra.
Outgoing chief executive Peter Gordon, 68, today announced his retirement from the role, effective from April 30.
Hands Across Canberra board chair Greg Boorer thanked Mr Gordon for many years of service building Canberra's community foundation and announced Ms Jacobs as his replacement.
Ms Jacobs has a long-established career in the Canberra media and not-for-profit sector and in 2021 was made a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition of her services to broadcasting and the community.
Mr Gordon said it had been a "career-defining opportunity working with some great Canberrans to create Hands Across Canberra" which works to encourage Canberrans to "give where they live" by supporting local charities.
"Over the past 12 years we have generated over $20 million, which has all stayed in our community for the benefit of the citizens of our city who need our help the most," he said.
"A lot of us know now why we embrace the slogan, 'Give where you live'."
Ms Jacobs hoped to harness Canberra's famous generosity and direct it to those in need in the local community.
"Canberrans are so generous. This is the most giving community in the whole of Australia - if we can harness that? Collaboration is our superpower and we can great, great things," she said.
Mr Gordon said while Canberrans donated the most amount per capita, only 15 per cent of donated funds stayed in the local community, with the rest supporting national and international causes.
Hands Across Canberra worked with 250 local charities and community organisations to direct more funds to their projects and causes.
Mr Gordon paid tribute to the part played by the ACT government and especially Chief Minister Andrew Barr in creating a stable and effective foundation.
"Working with the government to create the Chief Minister's Charitable Fund leaves a permanent legacy for our community", he said.
Mr Gordon also thanked the supporters of the foundation, the many businesses and individuals who contribute time, treasure and talent, HAC's board of directors and, especially, the three chairs: Alan Williams, Diane Bray and Greg Boorer.
Ms Jacobs was "delighted and honoured" to take on the role.
"Peter and I have worked together for many years as Hands Across Canberra laid firm foundations across the Canberra community and business sectors," she said.
"This is one of the most generous communities in Australia and I look forward to working with charities, individuals and businesses to endow Canberra's future for the most vulnerable in our community."
