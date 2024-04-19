It's time to start invoicing the foolish

"I don't know why we were so surprised about the accountants and their manipulations," said Sue. It is, after all, what we expect them to do, find the loopholes so we don't have to pay as much! Which means that, unless there is some requirement that each accounting firm has only one type of customer with the same interests, any accounting firm is going to have contradictory aims. And if the accountants are doing their jobs properly within the company, they are also looking at their own best interests. The problem has been allowing those companies to act without adequate oversight."

