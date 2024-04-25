The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 26, 1973

April 26 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1973, following a challenging first half where they trailed 8-12, ACT rallied and delivered a commanding performance, securing a significant 33-12 victory over New England in the NSW Country Rugby Union's championship final.

