Times Past: April 26, 1973

On this day in 1973, following a challenging first half where they trailed 8-12, ACT rallied and delivered a commanding performance, securing a significant 33-12 victory over New England in the NSW Country Rugby Union's championship final.
This triumph marked ACT's fifth win in the championships' 22-year history. Additionally, ACT made history by becoming the first team to clinch three consecutive championships, achieving this feat in 1964, 1965, and 1966, with another win in 1969.
Canberra has always always had a long history of Rugby union football. The British Isles (British & Irish Lions) rugby union team in fact began their Australian tour in Goulburn in 1899. The ACT Rugby Union (ACTRU) was only established nearly forty years later.
Rugby union is still going strong in the ACT with the Brumbies, named after the wild horses that inhabit Canberra. Since its conception in 1996, they have experienced more success than the rest of the Australian teams combined. They have managed to reach six finals and won two of them,
In addition to their success, the team are also incredibly popular boasting the highest percentage of members per capita of any Super Rugby franchise. They have proudly harnessed local talent from Canberra and surrounding areas. These players have gone onto make a massive name for themselves.
However, they have not just restricted themselves to local talent as the Brumbies are also renowned for providing a great avenue for future international starts of whom, nearly 50% have gone onto to represent Australia.
