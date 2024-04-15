I long for the day we reach peak outrage

"I don't begrudge anyone a decent payday if they have a story that everyone wants to hear, even if it is potentially salacious and the person telling it is of dubious character," writes Ian. "In fact, that is probably the formula for the most eyeballs. In most such cases they'll dig themselves deeper, which is probably what everyone wants to see, or it'll just be deeply boring. I however, seldom watch those proceedings, because it feels excruciatingly voyeuristic, and with the advertising makes me feel like my brain is being dissolved in acid while having needles poked into my eyes. As such I avoid commercial free-to-air TV and generally only watch the ABC, SBS, and a couple of streaming services."