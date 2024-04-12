Giants' Canberra dream reality again with newfound 'killer instinct'

The high-flying GWS Giants are in unfamiliar territory, but they're hoping a six-year turnaround is the perfect sign they're about to turn Manuka Oval back into a "fortress" again on Saturday.
Round one of the 2018 season was the last time the Giants left their second home in the capital as ladder-leaders following a victory at Manuka Oval.
The current Giants squad enter round five sitting atop the AFL table after an impressive undefeated start to the season, and will be eyeing a similar outcome on Saturday against St Kilda as they endeavour to claim just their second win of the last 11 games in Canberra.
"This is our first proper game down here, which we really look forward to," coach Adam Kingsley said after naming an unchanged side from their win over the Suns in Adelaide last week.
"The surface is probably the best in the AFL.
"This is one of those boutique grounds that when it is full, there's the hill on the far side, a few beers, it gets a bit rowdy and it's got a great feel to it."
The Giants' previous visit in July ended a nine-game losing streak at Manuka Oval that stretched back to 2019 - the year of the club's maiden grand final appearance.
Every year thereafter, Giants players and coaches have vowed to return Manuka Oval to the "fortress" it was between 2016-18 when they went undefeated in Canberra for nine-straight games. But this season might actually see the "fortress" rebuilt.
With the ladder's top-five locked on equal points and separated only by percentage - calculated by points for and against - Kingsley isn't just demanding a win on Saturday afternoon, he wants GWS to keep stepping on throats.
"We talked about that - having that killer instinct," he said. "We want to try and play like that and finish games off.
"The fact we're winning is nice, but the way we've been playing is what we want. It's a fun-to-watch game."
Kingsley knows about creating a winning culture too, having won a premiership as a player at Port Adelaide and two as an assistant coach with Richmond.
Since joining the Giants last season, he's slowly but surely implemented a new system, and successfully brought back the famous 'Orange Tsunami' identity that took GWS to the 2019 decider.
The Giants continued their momentum from the back end of last season after their preliminary final exit, and will be out to prove in 2024 that they're genuine contenders once more with a fifth-straight victory this weekend.
"St Kilda are elite in a couple of areas, strong defensively, but their ball use is picking up and we have to be really wary of them," Kingsley said. "They'll be a hard team to beat."
A big, big sound from fans is expected at Manuka Oval for the family-friendly game time on Saturday, with only a few single reserved seats left available.
The record crowd for a Giants game in Canberra was 14,974 back in 2016, in a GWS win against Richmond, and as standing room tickets went on sale Friday, Giants officials were optimistic of a sell-out before the bounce.
On paper the 10th-placed Saints should be easy-beats, but GWS won't be taking them lightly, especially with the Canberra homecoming of St Kilda captain, and former Giant, Jack Steele.
Kingsley anticipated a tantalising match-up from the bounce to the final siren between Steele and fellow Canberra product, Giants star Tom Green.
"I coached Jack many years ago at St Kilda and I know his quality," the coach said. "He's a fantastic player and leader, and that'll be two competitive guys [Steele and Green] going at it."
In his third year as solo captain of the Saints, the dual St Kilda best and fairest and All-Australian is eager to spoil the Giants' party on his old home turf.
"This is my third game playing the Giants in Canberra since I've been at the Saints. I played a lot of footy at Manuka Oval as a junior for the Belconnen Magpies," he said on the Giants podcast, In The Green Room.
"I love the deck and being in Canberra having my mum, dad, sister extended family and mates come and watch the game."
With more than 160 games under his belt, the 28-year-old admitted he was also a bit envious to see the 'Tom Green Fan Club' set up on the grassy hill at every Giants game at Manuka Oval.
Even though Green finds the fan tent "embarrassing", the ground is undoubtedly his favourite destination in AFL, with his coaches believing the 23-year-old midfielder's infectiously positive attitude to playing in the capital brings out the best in him and his teammates on the field.
"He's very excited," Kingsley said. "He has a love for Canberra that not many people have outside of Canberra, to be fair.
"He's a homegrown boy ... he loves coming back and playing in front of family and friends, and our group respond to that.
"It's really visible - he's got a big smile on his face, talks about Canberra being brilliant. He's quite passionate about the town so we try and support him with that as best we can."
Kingsley said Green's ascent in the AFL to earn his first All-Australian nod last year showed just how much he's become a weapon for the club and he sees No.12 as an inspiration to other kids from Canberra to follow in his footsteps.
"He's really gone to another level," Kingsley said.
"The impact he's having in transition now is pretty significant for us. He's able to hit the scoreboard and helps our defence through his work rate."
AFL ROUND FIVE
Saturday: GWS Giants v St Kilda at Manuka Oval, 1.45pm
