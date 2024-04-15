The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

The play commemorating a 'terrible history' that governments ignored

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated April 15 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 1967, John Misto was 14 and belonged to a dirty-book club at his Catholic school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.