The play commemorating a 'terrible history' that governments ignored

But many in officialdom apparently could. After the war, another survivor, Vivien Bulwinkle, who had survived a massacre and who, like many of her fellow nurses, had suffered terribly, was forced to limit her testimony at a war crimes tribunal by authorities embarrassed by their failure to evacuate people from Singapore. The nurses' service and suffering were dismissed by successive Australian governments focused on forging and maintaing trade relations with Japan. The nurses received a pittance in compensation and no pensions and were not permitted to march on Anzac Day. Most of them died as forgotten victims of the war, suffering from PTSD and the physical aftereffects of their privations.