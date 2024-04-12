New and pre-loved clothes at the Canberra Fashion Market this Sunday

New and pre-loved fashion will be for sale at the Canberra Fashion Market.
It is being held at the Fitters' Workshop on Printers Way on the Kingston Foreshore from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.
Organised by Fash 'n' Treasure, the market will have everything from designer handbags and shoes to children's clothing to jewellery and accessories. Entry is free.
The next market will be on July 7 and stalls can be booked.
More details can be found at canberramarkets.net.au.
