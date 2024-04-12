The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New and pre-loved clothes at the Canberra Fashion Market this Sunday

April 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New and pre-loved fashion will be for sale at the Canberra Fashion Market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.