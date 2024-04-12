The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

A lavish lifestyle interrupted: money launderer's fate uncertain

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fate of Canberra drug trafficker and money launderer Mohammed Al-Mofathel will soon be learned after Justice David Mossop began sentencing proceedings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.