Don't miss the National Dinosaur Museum's birthday party

Everyone is invited to celebrate the National Dinosaur Museum's 31st birthday party on Saturday.
A family fun day is on Saturday at the museum in Gold Creek from 10am to 4pm, including a postponed Easter egg hunt.
Normal ticket prices apply but there will also be free gallery tours, free workshops and craft, free facepainting, free fossil talks, free baby T-Rex encounters and a free hourly Easter egg hunt. And a free sausage sizzle with every ticket. Is that enough free stuff?!
Go to nationaldinosaurmuseum.com.au to book tickets and register for the Easter egg hunt.
The hunt will be held hourly from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Participants must register online as an optional add-on when purchasing tickets.
Visitors who book a 10am general entry session will be assigned for a 10.30am Easter egg hunt, the 11am general entry session will be assigned the 11.30am Easter egg hunt, and so on.
Participants in the hunt must be between four and 12, and may not register for more than one session each.
Adults may accompany children during the hunt, but may not pick up eggs.
