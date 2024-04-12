'It was a bit of a failure': Queanbeyan shakes off last year's Blues

For a proud club like the Queanbeyan Blues it was a low point in their history.
In 2023, the Blues were unable to field a reserves team and even had to forfeit a first-grade game in the Canberra Raiders Cup.
But the Blues are back, baby, once again fielding a side in every grade.
And what better way to celebrate that - as the silver lining to last week's washed-out, season-opening round - than with a Queanbeyan derby.
The Blues against the Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval on Saturday.
Even Kangaroos captain-coach Sam Williams conceded it was good for the game to have their arch-rivals back up and running.
Blues president Vern Browne was full of praise for new coach Jeremy Braun and put the resurgence down to his recruiting.
It had Browne quietly confident about what they could achieve after the low of last year - with the Queanbeyan derby, against the reigning premiers, the perfect test of their credentials.
"It was a bit of a failure for us last year, especially to our standards, but I think we've covered it pretty well this year," Browne said.
"We've got all local juniors coaching all three grades.
"I think it's just our recruiting - Jeremy and the boys have done a great job recruiting this year.
"We're looking to be very competitive this year.
"It's a good thing [to start against the Roos] - it'll be a good test for us."
Williams was excited by the prospect of finally playing - after last week's false start.
The big wet washed out round one, which has been postponed until July 27, and forced Canberra Region Rugby League to use the weekend they set aside for emergencies after just one week.
But that made for a blockbusting opener of a Queanbeyan derby.
Williams said the Blues were a "whole new side" with plenty of speed.
"A strong Queanbeyan Blues is good for the game, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"Last year they went through their troubles and I don't think anyone wants to see that.
"If you're a rugby league fan, a Blues side forfeiting doesn't help anybody.
"It's great to see them back. No doubt we still want to beat them and be the dominant Queanbeyan side.
"But a strong Blues side is very important for the comp."
Blues recruit Dylan McLachlan has come across from the Royals in the John I Dent Cup.
He came across to play with his brother and cousin, and some good mates at the Blues - having grown up playing rugby league.
McLachlan put the club's turnaround down to one thing.
"I think the culture. There's been great buy-in from first grade right the way down," he said.
"The coaching staff and the committee have done a great job of that and there's a lot of new faces that have come from some good systems.
"So there's a bit of a professional side there at the moment, but everyone's enjoying training - we've had great numbers - and everyone's looking forward to the year."
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP
Saturday: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Woden Valley Rams at Greenway, 3pm; Gungahlin Bulls v Belconnen United at Jamison, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at Seiffert Oval, 3pm; Goulburn Bulldogs v Yass Magpies at Goulburn, 3pm.
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD
Saturday: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Woden Valley Rams at Greenway, 10.40am; Goulburn Bulldogs v Yass Magpies at Goulburn, 10.40am; Gungahlin Bulls v Belconnen United at Jamison, 12pm; Bungendore Kangaroos v Queanbeyan Blues at Mick Sherd Oval, 12.30pm.
