Register for free public transport for ACT's Anzac Day ceremonies

Planning on attending the Anzac Day ceremonies?
Transport Canberra, together with the Australian War Memorial, will be providing free transport to and from the dawn service and the veterans' march on Thursday, April 25 through a 'register to ride' system.
To register for a free bus service to an Anzac Day ceremony, visit transport.act.gov.au.
On Anzac Day, light rail services will not commence until 7am; only buses can be used to attend the Dawn Service.
Register to ride pick-up locations for the dawn service include:
Continuous loop shuttle buses specifically for the veterans' march will pick-up from Russell Offices and Canberra Centre.
Return services for both the Dawn Service and veterans' march will depart approximately 20 minutes after each ceremony. Passengers do not need to register for return travel.
"With limited parking and road closures in place throughout the day it's a good opportunity to rethink how you can get to the Anzac Day ceremonies," Ian McGlinn, executive branch manager bus operations, Transport Canberra said.
"As we do every year, passengers who wear or display their service medals are eligible to ride on any Transport Canberra bus or light rail service for free on Anzac Day."
Buses and light rail will otherwise be running to a Sunday timetable and frequency on Anzac Day.
For more information on Anzac Day ceremonies check out the War Memorial website at awm.gov.au.
For information on free travel for Anzac Day and to register for a free bus service, visit transport.act.gov.au. To book over the phone, call 131 710.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.