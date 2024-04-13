Man accused of wielding axe in 'disturbing' family violence incident

A man accused of wielding an axe in a "disturbing" family violence incident has been ordered to undergo an assessment at a mental health facility.
The 38-year-old man faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, via telephone from the Adult Mental Health Unit at Canberra Hospital.
He is expected to be charged at a later date with two counts of aggravated property damage, aggravated assault, possessing an offensive weapon and aggravated threat to kill.
Police allege about 4pm on Friday, officers received several triple zero calls saying a fight had broken out at a Gilmore home and a man armed with an axe was injuring people and damaging property.
Police quickly attended the scene and secured the weapon.
After speaking with witnesses, the 38-year-old was arrested before being transported to hospital with minor injuries.
On Saturday, magistrate Ian Temby ordered the man undergo a mental health assessment.
Mr Temby said court documents "reveal a disturbing incident involving the use of an axe by the defendant allegedly against his brother".
The magistrate said the man's family had expressed concerns about his "declining mental state" and illicit drug abuse.
"[There is] some suggestion of the defendant believing events which might not have occurred."
The man, who The Canberra Times has chosen not to name, is set to face court again at a later date.
