'Lots of happy tears': Full-throttle Chevy ready for NRL

Emma Stewart loved everything about Raiders HQ - except when it meant her son Chevy had to leave the family home.
But those tears of sadness have turned into tears of joy as Chevy Stewart prepares to make his Canberra Raiders debut - against the Gold Coast at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The now 18-year-old moved to the capital from Cronulla about 18 months ago and moved in with good mate Ethan Strange.
Strange has quickly established himself as the Green Machine's five-eighth, with Stewart set to join him in the NRL ranks.
His family presented Stewart with his jersey on Friday as he comes in to replace injured fullback Jordan Rapana (knee).
The Canberra Times revealed Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had recruited Stewart's parents to tell their son he was going to make his debut.
Stewart's mother Emma thanked everyone at the club for what they've done for her son, with special mention to Strange and James Schiller - who took him under his wing from the moment he arrived.
"When we got the call this week from Ricky it was such a proud moment for all of us with lots of happy tears," Emma said at his jersey presentation.
"I'll never forget our first visit to Raiders HQ. It was so impressive and it really felt like a club that you wanted to play for.
"I loved every bit of the club except when Chev had to leave our family home.
"The Raiders believed in you Chev. You progressed quickly through the grades and played your best footy because they instilled so much confidence in you."
Stewart's got the potential to make the Raiders No.1 jersey his own for an extended period - given Rapana will be out for 6-8 weeks after meniscus surgery.
Stuart said that was now up to the young fullback - his performance will determine what happens next.
Not that there's great expectations on the 18-year-old - he just needs to do his job.
The Raiders have relied heavily on youth over the opening rounds, with the young guns, like Strange, delivering so far.
Stewart's played plenty of football with Strange, while he's also been able to develop combinations with the rest of the spine - halfback Jamal Fogarty and the hookers - either in NSW Cup or during the pre-season.
"He'll certainly bring enthusiasm. That's the type of player he is. He's a competitive player," Stuart said.
"I want him to be calm and just not have to take a huge amount of responsibility.
"I'm not expecting him to be a match-winner. I'd never put that pressure on him.
"I just want him to be good at the fundamentals of his game and the rest will look after itself."
Stuart has noticed the growth in his young fullback - both physically and mentally.
He's not only added height and muscle, but his game's maturing as well.
Stewart's gone from being that dominant player in juniors to fitting into an NRL structure.
"He's only a young boy and he was playing with a bit of that young mindset ... he wanted to do everything as he would've been doing all his whole life in the juniors and doing it well," Stuart said.
"When you get to NRL level everyone's got a role to play and everyone's very good at it so it does take a bit of pressure off you.
"I feel he's changed that over the pre-season ... where he's finding shape and waiting patiently for the football more so than going and get it."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Emre Guler.
Titans squad: 1. Jayden Campbell, 2. Harley Smith-Shields, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Klese Haas. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Josiah Pahulu. Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson, 19. Keano Kini, 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 21. Tony Francis, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira.
