The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Iron ore price tumble to punch a $9 billion hole in federal budget

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
April 14 2024 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasurer Jim Chalmers regards a second surplus in the May budget as "still our goal", but has revealed Treasury analysis showing a recent fall in iron ore prices will punch a $9 billion hole in the nation's books over the next four years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.