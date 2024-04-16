I wanted to detest this restaurant. Impossible, because it's excellent

Pilot's success comes from the fact it knows its niche and sticks there. This is not a restaurant trying to be all things to all people. Maybe the harsh tone of the website is actually a stroke of genius: it filters out the fuss pots and otherwise difficult customers who demand substitutions and a menu to choose from. Free of diners who would prove to be more of a hindrance than anything, Pilot knows how to serve the people who come in wanting to try Pilot's spin on things.